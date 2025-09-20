Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh win toss, elect to bowl against Sri Lanka in Super Four opener

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka (left) flips the coin as Bangladesh's Litton Das makes the call at the toss for their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 20, 2025. — ACC

DUBAI: Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to field first against Sri Lanka in the first match of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara.

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman.

Head-to-head

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have come face-to-face 21 times in T20Is, with the Island nation dominating the head-to-head record with 13 victories, while the Tigers emerged victorious on eight occasions.

The two team also locked horns in the group stage of the Asia Cup 2025, with Sri Lanka prevailing by six wickets.

Matches: 21

Sri Lanka: 13

Bangladesh: 8



Form Guide



The two teams enter the fixture with similar momentum in their favour as Sri Lanka are on a four-match winning streak, while Bangladesh have just one defeat in their last five completed T20Is.



In the group stage of the eight-team tournament, the defending champions won all three of their fixtures, while Bangladesh suffered one defeat, which came against Sri Lanka.



Sri Lanka: W, W, W, W, L (most recent first)

Bangladesh: W, L, W, NR, W