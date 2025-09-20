Pakistan storm into semi-finals of Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship 2025

Pakistan and South Africa players in action during their Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship 2025 match in Kulhudhuffushi City on September 20, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan continued its dominant run at the Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship 2025, securing a fourth consecutive victory to advance to the semi-finals in Kulhudhuffushi City on Friday.

In a commanding 2-0 win over South Africa, Pakistan registered scores of 24-15 and 28-5.

Kashif Ali led the charge with 18 points, earning Player of the Match honors, while Shahid Bashir, Mudassar Shahzad, and Ahmad Hasan Baig also delivered standout performances. Pakistan is set to face Bangladesh in their final group match tonight.

Earlier in the tournament, the green shirts showcased resilience against hosts Maldives.

After narrowly dropping the opening set 16-15, the team bounced back to win the next two sets 22-10 and 7-6 in a tense shootout, marking their third straight victory.

Kashif Ali again starred with 11 points and was named Player of the Match. Despite strong support from the home crowd, the Maldivian team could not match Pakistan’s experience and depth in the closing moments.

Pakistan also recorded emphatic wins against Sri Lanka (2-0) and India (2-0) earlier in the competition.

In their clash with India, Pakistan dominated with a 26-9 win in the first set, followed by a 34-12 victory in the second. Ahmad Hasan Baig was awarded Man of the Match for his crucial contributions.