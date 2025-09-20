Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan spinners face ICC sanctions after Sri Lanka loss

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan and his team walked out after being knocked out of the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 following their defeat to Sri Lanka at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 18, 2025. – AFP

ABU DHABI: Afghanistan spinners Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during their Asia Cup clash against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Noor Ahmad was found guilty of violating Article 2.8, which covers showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, meanwhile, breached Article 2.2, relating to the abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment, or fixtures during an international match.

Both players received one demerit point each, marking their first offence within a 24-month period.

During the match, Mujeeb broke the stumps with his towel, while Noor showed dissent in the 16th over of Sri Lanka’s innings after one of his deliveries was called a wide by the umpire.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Asif Yaqoob and Virender Sharma, third umpire Faisal Afridi, and fourth umpire Rohan Pandit.

Both Noor and Mujeeb admitted their offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, eliminating the need for formal hearings.

Sri Lanka secured a six-wicket victory to maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament, while Afghanistan suffered a second consecutive defeat, ending their Asia Cup campaign.