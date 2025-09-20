Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan skip pre-match press conference ahead of India clash

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha speaks at the captains' press conference ahead of the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 9, 2025. — ACC

DUBAI: Pakistan’s customary pre-match press conference, scheduled here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on the eve of their ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four blockbuster clash against arch-rivals India, has been cancelled, sources told Geo Super on Saturday.

According to the details, a Pakistani player or a member of the support staff was supposed to address the media at 6 pm local time, but it was called off. The reason behind the cancellation is not yet known.

This marked the second instance in the ongoing eight-team tournament in which Pakistan decided against attending a pre-match conference.

The Green Shirts had also declined to hold a pre-match press conference ahead of their must-win group-stage match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was pushing for the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft amid the handshake saga.

The controversy erupted at the toss, where no customary handshake was offered by Yadav to his Pakistan counterpart, Salman Ali Agha.

The situation repeated itself at the end of the match when Suryakumar struck the winning runs and led India to victory.

After the match, Indian skipper and teammate Shivam Dube headed straight to the dressing room without greeting the Pakistani players.

While the Pakistan squad waited on the field for the traditional post-match gesture, the Indian players instead closed their dressing room door, leaving the gesture unreciprocated.

This act sparked controversy, prompting Pakistan’s team manager Naveed Akram Cheema to protest, not only against India’s conduct but also against match referee Andy Pycroft, who was seen as mishandling the situation.