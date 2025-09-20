ICC appoints all-female panel for Women’s World Cup 2025 opener

Umpire Nimali Perera pictured during ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Bangladesh and England at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. - ICC

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has appointed an all-female panel of match officials for the opening fixture of the Women’s World Cup 2025, marking a historic milestone in tournament administration.

Claire Polosak and Eloise Sheridan will serve as on-field umpires for the opener between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati on October 1.

Kim Cotton has been named TV umpire, Shathira Jakir will act as fourth umpire, and Shandré Fritz has been appointed match referee, highlighting the ICC’s commitment to greater female representation in cricket officiating.

Defending champions New Zealand will begin their campaign against India in Indore, with Sue Redfern and Gayathri Venugopalan taking charge on the field.

On October 2, Bangladesh will face Pakistan, with Lauren Agenbag and Nimali Perera appointed as on-field umpires for the match, scheduled in Sri Lanka. Agenbag previously co-officiated the 2022 World Cup Final alongside Kim Cotton.

In total, the ICC has named 14 umpires and four match referees for the tournament, ensuring a highly experienced and diverse panel.

Match Referees: Trudy Anderson, Shandré Fritz, GS Lakshmi, Michelle Pereira

Umpires: Lauren Agenbag, Candace La Borde, Kim Cotton, Sarah Dambanevana, Shathira Jakir, Kerrin Klaaste, Janani Narayanan, Nimali Perera, Claire Polosak, Vrinda Rathi, Sue Redfern, Eloise Sheridan, Gayathri Venugopalan, Jacquline Williams