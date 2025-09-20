‘Switch off your phone and sleep’: Suryakumar’s mantra for India ahead of Pakistan clash

Suryakumar Yadav of India warms up ahead of the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - AFP

DUBAI: India captain Suryakumar Yadav has delivered a simple yet striking message to his teammates ahead of their Super Four showdown with Pakistan in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 — “switch off your phone and sleep.”

Addressing the media on Saturday, Suryakumar acknowledged the hype surrounding the high-voltage clash, which comes just a week after the heated September 14 encounter, but stressed the importance of shutting out distractions.

“The best way is to close your room, switch off your phone, and sleep,” he said with a smile.

“It’s easy to say, but sometimes it’s difficult because you meet friends, you go out for dinner, and a lot of players like to see all these things. It’s up to you what you want to listen to and what you want to have in your mind before a practice session or a game.”

The Indian skipper insisted that while it was crucial to block out negativity, players should remain open to positive inputs.

“You don’t have to shut it out completely. Take what is good for you. Someone can give you good advice that can help you on the ground, so that’s very important. I feel everyone is in a good space,” he added.

Reflecting on India’s campaign so far, the top-order batter said the team would not take Pakistan lightly despite beating them in the group stage.

“Playing them once and having a good game doesn’t give us an edge. We’ll have to start well from scratch, and the team that plays better will win,” he noted.

It is pertinent to mention that in Group A, the men in blue remained unbeaten, topping the table with three consecutive wins and six points.

Pakistan secured their place in the Super Four with two victories out of three matches, their only loss coming against India.

The Super Four stage begins on Saturday in Dubai with Sri Lanka taking on Bangladesh. India and Pakistan will clash at the same venue on Sunday, followed by Pakistan’s encounter with Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on September 23.