The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started conducting online fitness tests of national players under the supervision of strength and conditioning coach Yasir Malik.



Sarfaraz Ahmed, Harris Sohail, Hassan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Asad Shafiq, Shan Masood, Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim formed the group of player whose tests were taken online, with Malik observing the drills through a smartphone.



Other centrally contracting players will give their tests on Tuesday whereas domestic cricketers’ tests will be taken under their respective teams’ fitness coaches.

Earlier, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq had urged his charges to not let their bodies go out of shape during the lockdown caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.



READ: Pakistan's new fitness standards set by keeping top 4 model in mind says Misbah

He said that while only Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam have private gyms at their homes, the rest of the players can also keep themselves fit by working out in their rooms.

"A room is enough to work out and maintain your fitness," he said.

READ: Locked-down Pakistan cricketers trying hard to not turn into couch potatoes

WATCH: PCB conducts online fitness tests via smartphones