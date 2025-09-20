Jatinder Singh proud despite Oman’s winless Asia Cup debut

Oman captain Jatinder Singh pictured at the toss time ahead of their ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 group-stage clash against India at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on September 19, 2025. - ACC

ABU DHABI: Oman captain Jatinder Singh expressed pride in his team’s performance despite their defeat against India in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 group-stage clash at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Singh lauded his side’s fighting spirit against the tournament favorites.

“Extremely proud of the unit, the way they came up and executed the plans. Very proud of how they showed their character in crunch situations. The hype of the tournament was somewhere in the mind. As I’ve mentioned before, we lack experience and exposure,” he said.

The skipper, who opened the innings for Oman, also highlighted the team’s preparation for future challenges.

“We have the World Cup Qualifiers in Oman, the boys are ready. I was telling him, that has become your favourite dismissal (talking about Jiten Ramanandi and his run-outs). He is a utility player and a team man,” Singh remarked.

Looking ahead, Singh revealed Oman’s upcoming fixtures in the global qualifiers.

“We are grouped with PNG and Samoa. Boys are ready and looking forward to the tournament,” he added.

Oman, making their tournament debut, endured a difficult campaign with three defeats—against Pakistan, UAE, and India—finishing winless in Group A.

India, meanwhile, capped off their group-stage run with a flawless record of three wins from three matches, topping the table ahead of Pakistan. Their victory over Oman, however, was far from straightforward, as the associate side put up a spirited fight.

Batting first, India posted 188-8 in their 20 overs. Sanju Samson anchored the innings with a composed 56 off 45 balls, featuring three fours and as many sixes.

Abhishek Sharma provided fireworks at the top with a blistering 38 off just 15 deliveries, while Tilak Varma (29) and Axar Patel (26) chipped in with valuable contributions.

In reply, Oman showed resilience with the bat, closing their innings at 167-4. Jatinder Singh scored 32 off 33, while Aamir Kaleem and Hammad Mirza led the charge.

Kaleem struck a fluent 64 off 46 balls, hitting seven boundaries and two sixes, while Mirza added a quickfire 51 off 33, laced with five fours and two sixes. Ramanandi added late impetus with 12 off five balls.

India’s bowling attack shared the spoils evenly, with Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Kuldeep Yadav claiming one wicket each.

With this result, the Asia Cup Super Four stage is officially set. Sri Lanka’s six-wicket win over Afghanistan earlier in the week confirmed Bangladesh’s progression as the second team from Group B.

Sri Lanka topped Group B unbeaten with six points and a net run rate of 1.278, while Bangladesh finished second on four points despite a negative NRR of -0.270. From Group A, India and Pakistan advanced, while Oman and Afghanistan exited.

The Super Four stage kicks off on Saturday in Dubai, where Sri Lanka will face Bangladesh. The much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash is slated for Sunday at the same venue. Following a rest day on Monday, Pakistan will meet Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on September 23.