Cricket Ireland in talks for India tour ahead of England series

India's Rishabh Pant (2nd R) celebrates his team's win with teammate Shivam Dube after the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group A cricket match between India and Ireland at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in East Meadow, New York, on June 5, 2024. - AFP

DUBLIN: Cricket Ireland (CI) is hopeful that India’s men’s team will visit for a white-ball series next summer, potentially stopping over before their scheduled tour of England.

India are set to play five T20Is and three ODIs against England from July 1-19, 2026. CI officials have already opened discussions with their BCCI counterparts regarding a short tour before that series begins.

India have toured Ireland three times in the past seven years—2018, 2022 and 2023—for short T20I series, each drawing strong crowds at Malahide on the outskirts of Dublin.

Ireland captain Paul Stirling voiced frustration earlier this week, admitting he was “disappointed” by the lack of home international cricket this summer. He also described his team as “underprepared” for their ongoing T20I series against England.

Following Friday’s washout in Malahide, CI chair Brian MacNeice met with players and staff to address concerns.

“I opened the meeting by saying that the amount of cricket we’re playing in 2025 isn’t good enough to prepare you guys for international cricket and to be competitive at ICC tournaments,” MacNeice said.

“I’m not hiding from that. We mapped out what the schedule for 2026 and 2027 could look like, and I wanted to hear their views not just on the international schedule, but also the domestic one. It was a really positive session. There’s more work to be done, but it was a good start.”

Ireland will conclude their home season on Sunday with the third T20I against England—only their ninth men’s international of 2025, with four of the first eight lost to rain.

The limited fixture list stems largely from the high costs of converting club venues into international-standard grounds and the relatively low value of broadcast rights deals.

“The players understand the challenges we face and why things were as they were,” MacNeice added. “But they are also clear about what we’re trying to achieve, and I think they’re fully on board.”

According to the ICC’s Future Tours Programme, Ireland are scheduled to host New Zealand (one Test), Bangladesh (three ODIs and three T20Is) and Afghanistan (one Test, three ODIs and three T20Is) next summer.

“There are still a few variables to finalise before confirming the schedule, but we will definitely host Test cricket here next year,” MacNeice confirmed.

He also provided an update on Ireland’s new stadium project at Abbotstown, saying it remains “very much on track.”

In addition, he held productive discussions with senior ECB officials this week regarding preparations for the 2030 Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Ireland, England and Scotland.

MacNeice expressed support for a two-division World Test Championship model that would include Ireland.

He further revealed that the recruitment process to appoint a new chief executive—replacing Warren Deutrom—is progressing well, with a recommendation expected by late October.

In a related development, MacNeice was named chair of the board for the planned European T20 Premier League (ETPL) on Thursday, while Deutrom has taken on the role of league director.

Originally slated to launch in 2025, the ETPL has been postponed until 2026 due to delays in securing franchise buyers.