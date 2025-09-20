Asia Cup 2025: India face injury scare ahead of Pakistan clash

India players celebrate a wicket during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 10, 2025. — ACC

ABU DHABI: India all-rounder Axar Patel is facing a fitness concern ahead of the high-voltage Super Four clash against Pakistan on Sunday, after sustaining a head injury while fielding during the Group A fixture against Oman on Friday.

In the 15th over of Oman's chase, Axar ran in from mid-off to attempt a catch off Hammad Mirza’s skier. He juggled the ball, failed to complete the catch, and lost his balance, crashing head-first onto the turf.

He was seen holding his head and neck while being assisted off the field by the team physio and did not return for the remainder of the innings.

Axar had bowled just one over, conceding four runs, before his injury. India rotated eight bowlers during the innings and went on to secure a 21-run victory.

India’s fielding coach T. Dilip later indicated that Axar was “fine,” but with less than 48 hours before the Pakistan encounter in Dubai, the short recovery window raises doubts over his availability.

Earlier in the match, Axar contributed with the bat, scoring a brisk 26 off 13 deliveries at No. 5. He shared a 45-run partnership with Sanju Samson, who top-scored with 56, helping India post 188 for 8.

Should Axar miss Sunday’s clash, India’s balance could be affected. They have relied on a three-spinner setup in Dubai matches, but without Axar, they may have to adjust their combination.

Varun Chakravarthy, rested for the Oman fixture, and Kuldeep Yadav remain the two specialist spinners in the squad. On standby, Riyan Parag and Washington Sundar are available as like-for-like replacements if needed.

Meanwhile, the Asia Cup Super Four lineup has been finalised. Sri Lanka topped Group B after defeating Afghanistan by six wickets on Wednesday, knocking Afghanistan out and ensuring Bangladesh’s qualification.

Sri Lanka finished unbeaten with six points and a net run rate of 1.278, while Bangladesh secured second place with four points despite a negative NRR of -0.270.

From Group A, India and Pakistan advanced, while Oman and Afghanistan were eliminated.

The Super Four stage begins on Saturday in Dubai with Sri Lanka facing Bangladesh. The much-anticipated Pakistan-India clash will follow on Sunday at the same venue.

After a rest day on Monday, Pakistan will meet Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on September 23.

India squad for Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.