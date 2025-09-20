Asia Cup 2025: Arshdeep Singh overtakes Haris Rauf’s record in T20I cricket

The collage of photos shows Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh (left) and Pakistan's Haris Rauf. - AFP

ABU DHABI: Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh achieved a major milestone on Friday by overtaking Pakistan’s Haris Rauf to become the third-fastest bowler to reach 100 wickets in T20 Internationals among Full Member teams.

He achieved the milestone in just 64 matches during India’s ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 clash against Oman at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Arshdeep dismissed Omani batter Vinayak Shukla for one run to claim his 100th wicket, becoming the first Indian bowler to achieve the feat in T20I cricket.

The 26-year-old now holds impressive career figures with an average of 18.49, an economy rate of 8.31, and best figures of 4/9.

Fewest matches to 100 T20I wickets (Full Member teams):

53 – Rashid Khan

63 – Wanindu Hasaranga

64 – Arshdeep Singh

71 – Haris Rauf

72 – Mark Adair

The left-arm fast bowler also leads India’s wicket-taking charts in T20Is, with Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal tied at 96 wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah follows with 92.

India maintained their unbeaten streak in the group stage, securing three wins in three matches, including a 21-run victory over Oman.

Batting first, the Men in Blue posted 188-8, powered by Sanju Samson’s 56 off 45 balls, which included three fours and three sixes.

Abhishek Sharma’s explosive 38 from 15 deliveries, featuring five boundaries and two sixes, set the tone early. Tilak Varma (29) and Axar Patel (26) also chipped in with valuable runs.

In response, Oman fought hard but could only manage 167-4 in 20 overs. Aamir Kaleem led the way with 64 off 46 balls, while Hammad Mirza struck 51 from 33 deliveries.

Skipper Jatinder Singh contributed 32, while Jiten Ramanandi added a brisk 12 off five balls.

For India, wickets were evenly shared as Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, Harshit Rana, and Kuldeep Yadav each picked up one.

Meanwhile, the Super Four lineup of the Asia Cup has been finalised.

Sri Lanka secured the top spot in Group B with three straight wins, while Bangladesh finished second. From Group A, India and Pakistan confirmed their qualification.

The Super Four stage kicks off on Saturday in Dubai with Sri Lanka facing Bangladesh. A highly anticipated clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India will follow at the same venue on Sunday.

Monday has been declared a rest day, before Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on September 23.