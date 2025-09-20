Pakistan edge Maldives to stay perfect at Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship

Pakistan and Maldives players in action during their Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship 2025 match in Kulhudhuffushi City on September 19, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan maintained their unbeaten run at the Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship 2025 with a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over hosts Maldives in Kulhudhuffushi City on Friday.

After dropping the opening set 16-15, Pakistan rallied strongly to clinch the next two by scores of 22-10 and 7-6 in a shootout, marking their third straight win in the competition. Kashif Ali led the charge with 11 points and was named Player of the Match.

The Maldivian side, backed by a lively home crowd, put on a spirited performance and kept Pakistan under pressure throughout, but the visitors’ experience and depth proved decisive in the final stretch.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan beat Sri Lanka 2-0, adding to their straight-sets victory over India the previous night.

In the blockbuster clash, Pakistan asserted dominance right from the start, taking the first set 26-9 before extending their lead with a 34-12 win in the second.

Ahmed Hassan Baig delivered a stellar performance and was named Man of the Match for his crucial contribution.

With three wins from as many matches, Pakistan now stands among the front-runners for the title.

Pakistan will continue their campaign on Saturday with group matches against South Africa and Bangladesh.