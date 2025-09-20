IOC calls for sports neutrality, urges politics kept out of global competitions

The Olympics logo can be seen outside the International Olympic Committee office. — IOC

KARACHI: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has once again reaffirmed that sport must remain politically neutral and continue serving as a force to unite the world in peaceful competition — a message that can be seen as a blow to India, which has repeatedly held its sporting ties with Pakistan hostage to politics.

In its latest statement, the IOC Executive Board announced the formation of a Working Group on the Protection of the Fundamental Principles of Olympism.

The new body, part of the IOC’s “Fit for the Future” process, will focus on ensuring that the Olympic Games and international sports remain politically neutral.

“The IOC deeply believes that differences between nations must be resolved through dialogue, not violence,” the statement said.

Highlighting its concern over the rising politicisation of sport, the IOC added: “The IOC is concerned by the disruption of competitions across the world, the restriction of access to host countries for athletes, and the boycotting and cancellation of competitions due to political tensions.”

Reaffirming the need for neutrality, the statement recalled that the Olympic Charter mandates: “Sports organisations within the Olympic Movement shall apply political neutrality.”

It also noted that the United Nations has repeatedly backed this position, stressing that the autonomy of sport and neutrality of the IOC are essential for global unity.

The IOC underlined the role of athletes, saying: “Athletes have an incredible opportunity to showcase the Olympic values and play the role of peace ambassadors in line with the Fundamental Principles of Olympism.”

This emphasis on neutrality shines a spotlight on India’s conduct, where sports ties with Pakistan have often been caught up in political disputes. Over the years, Indian authorities have denied visas to Pakistani players in blind cricket, scrabble, snooker, and squash.

Football and cricket teams have also faced last-minute visa clearances, while Indian cricketers recently made headlines for refusing to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts — an act widely criticised as unsportsmanlike.

It also refused to tour Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy and has long refused to play bilateral cricket with Pakistan as well.