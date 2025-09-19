American KO artist calls out Moses Itauma

Moses Itauma celebrates with his belts and promoter Frank Warren after beating Dillian Whyte at ANB Arena in Riyadh on August 16, 2025. — Reuters

American KO artist Richard Torrez Jr. has called out emerging boxing superstar Moses Itauma.

Itauma, who is regarded as the future of the heavyweight division, stopped Dillian Whyte in a non-title fight on August 16 in Saudi Arabia.

The Briton rose to the occasion and claimed victory in the first round to add the biggest name to his KO list.

The 20-year-old has recently said he is ready for the next challenge, no matter who the opponent is, and now, an American boxer, who is similar to Itauma in terms of record, has called out the fighter.

Torrez Jr., who has 11 knockout wins with undefeated in 13 fights, believes an opportunity against Moses Itauma would be great for him to complete his breakthrough in the division.

Torrez lauded Itauma’s skills and his win against Whyte, saying he is an amazing fighter.

"He's an amazing fighter, and I think that he's really shown his stuff, especially against Dillian Whyte,” Torrez said.

“It was an incredible performance. So I'm really happy for him. And I think that he's a great guy.”

The American boxer added that he is confident in his abilities, and it would be a great fight if it materialised.

“But with that being said, I'm 100 per cent confident in my abilities as a fighter as well,” he added.

"I would love to get in the ring [with him]. I think that we'd have some really great fights if one of us jumped across the pond.”