Hanif Mohammad Trophy: AJK, FATA, Rawalpindi secure victories in fourth round

FATA's Asif Afridi poses for a picture after the third day of their fourth-round Hanif Mohammad Trophy match against Multan at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi on September 18, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: The fourth round of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy concluded across three venues here and in Rahim Yar Khan, with Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), FATA and Rawalpindi winning their respective matches.

At the National Bank Stadium here, Rawalpindi outclassed Dera Murad Jamali on the final day despite middle-order batter Dawood Khan’s century.

Earlier in the day, Dera Murad Jamali resumed their second innings from 170/5 with an 87-run deficit and 154 more to their overnight score to finish at 324 all out in 126.2 overs.

Dawood top-scored with a monumental 145 off 275 deliveries, laced with 20 boundaries. He was supported by skipper Fahad Hussain, who made a 48-ball 41.

Mubasir Khan was the pick of the Rawalpindi bowlers, courtesy of his five-wicket haul. He was supported by Saad Masood, who picked up two.

Chasing a modest 68-run target, Rawalpindi comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of one wicket.

Opening batter Yasir Khan remained the top-scorer with a 40-ball 48, featuring six fours and two sixes, while his fellow opener Abdul Faseeh and Affan Ishaq made 15 and four not out, respectively.

Skipper Fahad claimed the solitary wicket for Dera Murad Jamali in the second innings.

In the Group A match at the Abbasia Sports Complex in Rahim Yar Khan, AJK came from behind to secure a 36-run victory over Hyderabad as they successfully defended a 116-run target, courtesy of Usman Yousaf’s four-wicket haul.

He was supported by Zaman Khan, Hasnain Shamir and skipper Hasan Raza, who picked up two wickets each.

Middle-order batter Noman Khan remained the top-scorer with 23 not out, closely followed by Daniyal Hussain Rajput, who made 22.

At the start of the final day, AJK resumed their second innings from 76/0 with a 47-run deficit and finished at 238 all out in 74.5 overs, courtesy of skipper Hasan and wicketkeeper batter Awais Akram Minhas’s half-centuries.

Hasan top-scored in the second innings with 95 off 126 deliveries, studded with 15 fours and a six, while Awais Akram Minhas made 56 not out from 106 deliveries with the help of six boundaries.

Jawad Ali was the standout bowler for Hyderabad, taking seven wickets for 95 runs in 28.5 overs, while Asad Malik chipped in with three.

At the UBL Sports Complex here, Multan failed to chase down the 214-run target and succumbed to an 81-run defeat against FATA.

Multan resumed the pursuit from 16/0 at the start of the final day of their fourth-round Hanif Mohammad Trophy match and were ultimately bowled out for 132 in 53 overs.

Number eight batter Ali Usman remained the top-scorer with an unbeaten 36 in the run chase, while wicketkeeper batter Waqar Hussain was the other notable run-getter with a 47-ball 24 up the order.

For FATA, Hayatullah and skipper Asif Afridi took three wickets each, followed by Shahid Aziz with two, while Mohammad Wasim Khan made one scalp.



It is pertinent to mention that the fifth and final round of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy will get underway on September 22.