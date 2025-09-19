Daniel Cormier backs Ilia Topuria against Terence Crawford

This collage of photos shows UFC middleweight champion Ilia Torpuria (right) and Terence Crawford. — Reuters

Daniel Cormier has opened up on the ongoing feud between Ilia Topuria and Terence Crawford, saying the UFC lightweight champion is winning against the boxer as far as their verbal clash is concerned.

Crawford made history by beating Mexican boxing legend Canelo Alvarez by a unanimous decision in Las Vegas on September 13 to become the undisputed super middleweight champion of the world.

However, before this fight, Crawford found himself in some sort of feud with Topuria when the latter posted an image of himself and the boxer and asked the fans who would win the fight between the two.

However, the photo confused Crawford, who went on to label Topuria as ‘drunk’ for claiming that he could beat the Omaha native.

Although the ‘El Matador’ is building a rivalry between himself and Crawford, however, UFC boss Dana White is always against the crossover fights that include his promotion fighters.

The super middleweight champion also seems not interested in a fight with Topuria, as he said that he does not know the UFC middleweight champion after his fight with Alvarez.

Ilia Topuria fired back after Terence Crawford's comments, accusing him of lying.

“You say you’re an MMA fan but you don’t even know who I am…. Interesting,” Topuria responded with a post on X.

UFC legend Daniel Cormier has also shared his thoughts on the bizarre conflict, saying that as far as their exchanges are concerned, Topuria is clearly winning against Crawford.

"Guys, Bud is saying it isn’t worth his time, but Ilia Topuria in this, right now, is winning. He’s winning because he has him talking about him,” Cormier said.

“Every time Terence Crawford speaks Ilia’s name, Ilia wins. That’s another step closer to getting what he wants. Now, should he fight Terence Crawford? No. But I’ve doubted Ilia Topuria before, and he has exceeded everything I ever could’ve imagined inside the octagon."