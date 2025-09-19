Hamilton hails Ferrari's progress after topping Azerbaijan GP Practice session

An undated photo of Lewis Hamilton after winning the Grand Prix title. - AFP

BAKU: Lewis Hamilton has praised progress at Scuderia after leading Ferrari one-two in Friday practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

McLaren's title rivals, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, had a tough time as they hit the wall.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton clocked 1:41.293 around the Baku street circuit in the second session, while his Ferrari teammate, Charles Leclerc, was 0.074 slower.

McLaren secured a one-two finish in the red-flagged first session, with Norris leading championship leader Piastri while Hamilton struck the barriers, causing a puncture and damaging his car's front wing.

Lewis Hamilton said the first session was a bit mess, but the team made some changes going into P2.

He added that he is really happy to see the progress at Ferrari.

"I would say P1 (first practice) was a bit of a mess," said Hamilton.

"This is a circuit where you have to have mega confidence on the brakes and I had some problems with the brakes.

"We made some changes going into P2 and the brakes finally were working perfect and I was able to really make some big advantage in terms of gaining on the brakes.

"Really happy to see the progress ... we're really starting to see the progress come through."

On the other side, McLaren drivers had a tough day with Norris crashing at turn four and breaking his car's rear suspension.

Norris said the mistake was a costly one, and he was feeling well until then.

"A costly one, especially here," said Norris of a mistake.

"It was feeling good until then.

"I’m behind on the learnings now, a scrappy session from both my side and Oscar's side, he seemed to be struggling a bit with the car as well."