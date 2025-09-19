Sri Lanka provide update on Wellalage’s availability for Asia Cup 2025 Super Four

Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage celebrates taking a wicket during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against Afghanistan at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 18, 2025. — ACC

COLOMBO: The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Friday issued an update regarding Dunith Wellalage’s availability for the Super Four stage of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025.

The left-arm spinner had to rush back to Sri Lanka on Thursday following the sudden death of his father, Suranga Wellalage.

The 22-year-old learnt of his father’s demise shortly after Sri Lanka’s six-wicket victory over Afghanistan, which propelled them, alongside Bangladesh, into the Super Four.

Since Wellalage had travelled back to Sri Lanka to offer the final rituals for his father, there was uncertainty regarding his availability for the upcoming Super Four matches, especially for their Saturday game against Bangladesh.

However, the SLC has now confirmed that Wellalage will be available for their Super Four campaign opener as he is set to rejoin the team on Saturday morning.

“Dunith Wellalage, who returned home to pay his last respects to his late father, will rejoin the team tomorrow morning,” the SLC said in a statement.

“He will travel to the UAE tonight accompanied by Team Manager Mahinda Halangode.

“Sri Lanka will begin its Super Four stage campaign of the ongoing tournament tomorrow against Bangladesh in the UAE. Wellalage will be available for selection for the game.”

Asia Cup 2025 – Super Four Schedule