Cricketer Nasir Jamshed had reportedly masterminded the infamous spot-fixing scandal that led to Sharjeel Khan and others' ban.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has warned cricket bodies across the world that the coronavirus pandemic will not prevent bookies from their plans of corrupting the sport, The News reported.

ICC’s Anti-Corruption head Alex Marshall said that players suffering from a financial crisis will especially need to be diligent in keeping the ill-practices afar.

"We are seeing known corrupters use this time to connect with them and try to build a relationship that they can exploit at a later date," he said.

READ: Umar Akmal is on tape confessing contact with bookies

"We have reached out to everyone to highlight this issue and ensure they all continue to be aware of the dangers of approaches and do not let their guard down while there is no cricket being played."

Meanwhile, sources in the Pakistan Cricket Board have said that their anti-corruption officials will remain extra diligent during these sensitive times.

Cricketers Umar Akmal and Sharjeel Khan have made headlines in recent years for their roles in spot-fixing scandals, which has led to calls that the menace of fixing needs to be criminalised to be truly rooted out.

READ: Shahid Afridi throws weight behind Mohammad Hafeez in debate over Sharjeel Khan

Bookies to keep on corrupting cricketers even in lockdown, ICC warns