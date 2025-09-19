Manchester United boss Amorim dismisses trouble talk after Ratcliffe meeting

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim during a match against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on September 14, 2025. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim insists he still has the backing of Jim Ratcliffe, saying the meeting with the co-owner on Thursday was nothing more than a routine discussion.

The Portuguese manager has had a disappointing start to the season, securing only one win in four Premier League games. They were also eliminated by League Two (fourth-tier) club Grimsby Town from the League Cup.

The media is speculating that the owners' patience is almost at breaking point ahead of Saturday's home game against Chelsea.

However, Amorim said that Thursday’s meeting was just a routine discussion, in which the co-owner showed support and said that it is a long project.

"(Ratcliffe) offered me a new contract," Amorim said, joking with reporters on Friday.

"No, it's normal things, just to show the support, explaining that it is a long project ...

"But normal things, spoke with him, with Omar (Berrada, United CEO), with Jason (Wilcox, Director of Football), just trying to see all the data around the team."

Ratcliffe has visited the club's Carrington Training Ground ahead of an important home fixture, as United are aiming to bounce back from last weekend's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Ruben Amorim has also confirmed the availability of Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount, saying they are available for Saturday's game.

Amorim reiterated that he believes his side are getting better, despite the results not going their way.

"I think we are improving and we are in a better place than last year," he added.

"But we need to win. We lost against Arsenal and City. Here losing, especially in the beginning after last season, is a problem."