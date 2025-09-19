WATCH: India, Oman captains shake hands after toss for Asia Cup 2025 match

India captain Suryakumar Yadav (second from left) and Oman's Jatinder Singh (right) shake hands at the toss for their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19, 2025. — Livestream/screengrab

ABU DHABI: India captain Suryakumar Yadav and his Oman counterpart Jatinder Singh offered the customary handshake after the toss for their ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 match, scheduled to be played here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The incident occurred after India captain Yadav won the toss, announced his decision to bat first and revealed the changes to their lineup for the fixture before approaching Singh for a warm handshake, accompanied by a mutual smile.

"I have become like Rohit"

😹

Suryakumar Yadav forget the two changes for India vs Oman during toss. pic.twitter.com/BjrDv32oDG — PRATHAM_18 (@unclekohli) September 19, 2025

Contrary to the mutual camaraderie with Oman, the Indian team, including their captain Yadav, sparked controversy by avoiding customary handshakes in their blockbuster match against arch-rivals Pakistan.

The controversy erupted at the toss, where no customary handshake was offered by Yadav to his Pakistan counterpart, Salman Ali Agha.

The situation repeated itself at the end of the match when Suryakumar struck the winning runs and led India to victory.

After the match, Indian skipper and teammate Shivam Dube headed straight to the dressing room without greeting the Pakistani players.

While the Pakistan squad waited on the field for the traditional post-match gesture, the Indian players instead closed their dressing room door, leaving the gesture unreciprocated.

This act sparked controversy, prompting Pakistan’s team manager Naveed Akram Cheema to protest, not only against India’s conduct but also against match referee Andy Pycroft, who was seen as mishandling the situation.

The matter escalated off the field, with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi officially lodging a complaint, seeking Pycroft’s removal from officiating in Pakistan’s Asia Cup matches.

Although Pycroft was not removed, he later apologised to Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and the team management after a delay of over an hour in the UAE clash.