SAFF U17 Championship: Pakistan close in on semi-finals with victory over Maldives

Pakistan and Maldives players in action during their SAFF U17 Championship match at the Racecourse Ground in Colombo on September 19, 2025. — PFF

KARACHI: Pakistan notched their second straight win at the SAFF U17 Championship on Friday, defeating Maldives 5-2 in their group-stage clash at the Racecourse Ground in Colombo.

Mansoor Ahmad was the star of the day for Pakistan, completing a first-half hat trick to put Pakistan firmly in control.

He opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a composed finish before doubling the lead in the 32nd. Just before halftime, Ahmad converted a penalty in the 45th minute to seal his treble.

Maldives briefly threatened a comeback when Ali Ilaan struck in the 42nd minute, but Muhammad Abdullah restored Pakistan’s cushion with two goals — first from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time and again in the 61st minute after a well-worked move.

Maldives’ Mohamed Shayan Shifau scored in the 71st minute to reduce the deficit, but Pakistan comfortably saw out the game.

The 5-2 result follows Pakistan’s opening win against Bhutan earlier in the tournament and strengthens their chances of reaching the SAFF U17 Championship semi-finals.

With six points from two games, Pakistan sit in a strong position in their group and will next face arch-rival India in their final group match on Monday.