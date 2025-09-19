Agassi and Roddick call Alcaraz ‘overrated’ in Laver Cup build-up

This collage of photos shows Andre Agassi (right), Andy Roddick (left) and Carlos Alcaraz (centre). — Reuters

CALIFORNIA: Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick have poked fun at Carlos Alcaraz, calling him ‘overrated’ ahead of the Laver Cup 2025, questioning the Spaniard’s athleticism as he prepares to lead Team Europe.

The Tennis icons Agassi and Roddick shared light-hearted remarks during a live discussion on a podcast. The former admitted that seeing Alcaraz's name on a tournament draw can unsettle opponents.

“Every time you see Alcaraz's name on the draw or next to you, it just kind of makes everything in your body tense up a little bit. You know what I mean?” The 55-year-old said.

Roddick responded with humour, downplaying Alcaraz’s ability by saying he is so 'overrated'.

“I mean I don't know. I don't think he's going to be very good from here on out. It's like, I mean (he is) so overrated, so overrated. He can't, he has no variety. You'll be fine,” Roddick said.

Agassi also revealed that he had teased Alcaraz directly about improving his physical game.

“I told him when I saw him earlier, Alcaraz, I said, ‘you know, listen, man. I mean, for whatever it's worth, I know you're the enemy here, and I can't coach you and stuff, but you got to work on your athleticism a little bit,” Aggasi said.

For the unversed, the Laver Cup is scheduled to take place between September 19 and September 21 in San Francisco.

On the opening day, Alcaraz will partner with Jakub Mensik in doubles for Team Europe against Taylor Fritz and Alex Michelsen of Team World.