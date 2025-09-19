Jannik Sinner says he is ready to change his game and get better

Jannik Sinner (ITA) reacts against Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) (not pictured) during the final of mens singles at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing on September 7, 2025. — Reuters

World number two Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner has said that he is ready to make some changes to his game and become an even better player after taking a rest after the US Open defeat to Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner was dethroned by Alcaraz to claim the US Open title and tighten his grip on the era-defining rivalry between the torch-bearers of the men's game.

The Spaniard also regained the top spot in the rankings by displacing Sinner and extending his Grand Slam trophy haul to six.

However, the Italian is keen to make a comeback and become a stronger and better player after suffering a defeat to Alcaraz in the US Open final.

"I am ready for some changes to become a stronger and better player than I am,” Sinner said.

"Now I'm leaving for (the China Open in) Beijing.

"There are still many important tournaments for me.”

The Italian, who has also lost his number one spot in the ATP rankings to Carlos Alcaraz, at the launch of Jannik Sinner's foundation, added that he is physically ready after the break he took and is looking to make some changes to his game and become a better player.

“I feel ready physically. I feel good. I took a break after the US Open, so now I feel ready to start again, ready to make some changes and become an even better player," Sinner added.

Sinner, who won the Australian Open 2025 and Wimbledon this season, is one of the emerging forces in the world of tennis, sharing the past eight majors with his rival Alcaraz.