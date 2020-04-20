ICC set to discuss future of cricket amid COVID-19 pandemic

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will hold a teleconference on Thursday to discuss the future of cricket, including the ICC Test Championship, which has been affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to a ICC spokesperson, the chief executives' committee (CEC) will bring together the CEOs of the 12 full members and the three associate representatives and it will provide an opportunity for the CEC to collectively consider the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sport.

“The purpose of the meeting is to gain a full understanding of members’ priorities during this time and to discuss and share the key mitigation factors required to resume international cricket based on government advice in each territory,” said the ICC spokesman.

“The CEC will discuss the approach to rescheduling postponed series and the need for collectively reviewing the FTP through to 2023 as well as the World Test Championship and Cricket World Cup Super League. They will also receive an update on the continuing contingency planning for all ICC global events, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020,” the statement added.

The COVID19 pandemic around the world has already suspended and postponed various bilateral cricketing events, including the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Most recent series to be called off due to the COVID-19 outbreak was South Africa’s tour to Sri Lanka, which was scheduled to take place in June this year.

Sources privy to development suggests that various options regarding the Test Championship are being considered by the ICC, including pushing the final to December 2021 or clubbing it with 2023 final to allow each team to complete its cycle of series.

ICC is also considering various contingency plans for this year’s T20 World Cup scheduled to be take place in Australia. However, they still expect the event to go on as scheduled.

According to ICC’s CEO Manu Sawhney, the governing body will work according to advice from experts and Australian authorities.

"In relation to ICC events, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, we will continue to take advice from experts and authorities, including the Australian government. We will utilize all of the data and information available to us to ensure we can take responsible decisions around all competitions at an appropriate time that are in the best interests of our sport,” Manu Sawhney said.

