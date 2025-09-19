West Indies coach Sammy eyes New Zealand's blueprint for India Tests

Daren Sammy of West Indies looks on before the 1st Metro Bank One Day International against England at Edgbaston on May 29, 2025 in Birmingham, England. - AFP

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has expressed confidence in the pace attack selected for the two-match Test series in India next month, stating that the bowlers possess the “variety” needed to “operate in any conditions” and take the crucial 20 wickets required to win a match.

The West Indies seam attack for the series features Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Anderson Phillip, and Jayden Seales, along with all-rounder Justin Greaves.

Despite not winning a Test series in India for 42 years, Sammy said the team would draw inspiration from New Zealand’s 3-0 series victory over India at the end of 2024, aiming to emulate that success.

“We have found ourselves in a position where our seam attack can operate in any conditions,” Sammy said during a press conference.

“That six-to-eight-metre length works across the world. Each of our fast bowlers brings something different: Shamar Joseph is very skiddy, Jayden swings the ball both ways, Alzarri brings height and bounce. We have full confidence that this attack can take 20 wickets in India—the first objective in any Test match.”

Sammy, who also coaches the St Lucia Kings in the ongoing CPL 2025, spent six weeks working closely with Test captain Roston Chase to prepare for the India tour.

He emphasised the focus on instilling belief in the squad while fine-tuning technical skills to compete effectively.

“We’ve analysed a lot of data to select the best squad, identifying players for specific roles,” Sammy added. “In the ten days leading up to the first Test, we’ll be drilling these plans. We’re definitely going with a winning mindset. India is a challenge, but New Zealand showed it can be done, and we want to emulate that.”

The squad has also seen some notable changes. Former captain Jason Holder was considered for selection, but Sammy confirmed that Justin Greaves would fill the role they envisioned for him.

In a major decision, West Indies dropped former captain Kraigg Brathwaite and recalled Alick Athanaze and Tagenarine Chanderpaul.

Sammy explained Chanderpaul’s inclusion: “Before his injury in the 4-Day Championship, Tage was averaging 42 in the 2024-25 season and showed the clarity of thought we want in an opener. With Kraigg absent, he was the next best option for the role, and we’re confident in his preparation for India.”

Regarding Athanaze, Sammy said: “We anticipated Alick’s return based on the conditions we’ll face and the skills required. Our selections are always backed by data and analysis to build the best squad.”

West Indies’ spin department will feature Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, and Roston Chase, with left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie rested ahead of the T20 World Cup due to workload management.

Pierre is set to make his maiden India tour after a strong domestic season, taking 111 wickets in 35 first-class matches at an average of 22.81.

CWI Senior Talent Manager Jamal Smith said of Pierre: “He brings experience, consistency, and durability. His ability to execute under pressure makes him an ideal choice for the tour.”

The Test series will begin on October 2 in Ahmedabad, followed by the second Test in Delhi on October 10.