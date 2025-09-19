Haaland reaches 50 Champions League goals in Manchester City victory over Napoli

Manchester City's Erling Haaland (centre) celebrates scoring their first goal with Abdukodir Khusanov (left) and Phil Foden against Napoli in a UEFA Champions League match at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on September 18, 2025. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: Erling Haaland became the Champions League’s fastest player to reach 50 goals in Manchester City's 2-0 victory against 10-man Napoli in Sunday’s clash at the Etihad Stadium.

City took control after Napoli defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo was sent off in the first half following a VAR review for fouling Haaland when the striker was through on goal. Despite several saves from goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Napoli could not hold out.

After the break, Phil Foden set up Haaland for a header to mark his milestone goal, before Jeremy Doku weaved through the defence to seal the win.

Later on, Pep Guardiola praised his team’s performance.

"We started better than the last season when we drew against Inter here. We played a lot of minutes against 10, it was an advantage, but at the same time we were not, I would say, stressed in that situation. But we played well with 11 and it was a big victory against an incredible side," Guardiola said.

He further added that the team's attitude defensively and offensively was unbelievably good.

"The team in the last two games took another feeling. Our composure defensively, offensively, our body language is unbelievably good,” he added.

Napoli boss Antonio Conte mentioned that the red card changed the course of the game.

"It's already difficult to play against Manchester City, 11 vs 11. After 20 minutes it was impossible,” Conte said.

He suggested his side defended well but could have done better with two goals conceded.

"Defensively we were really good and the two goals I think that we can do much better, but I don't have anything to tell to my players because the commitment, the attitude was good. If we continued 11 vs 11 we could see another game in my opinion,” he concluded.