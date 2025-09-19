Rashford strikes twice as Barcelona win at Newcastle

Barcelona's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring their first goal against Newcastle United in a UEFA Champions League match at St James' Park in Newcastle on September 18, 2025. — Reuters

NEWCASTLE: Marcus Rashford delivered a spectacular performance on his return to English soil by scoring twice as Barcelona defeated Newcastle United 2-1 in their Champions League season opener at St James' Park on Thursday.

The Spanish giants were without their key players Lamine Yamal, Alejandro Balde, and Gavi as they are suffering from injuries, but it was all Rashford, who put on a brilliant show in front of England head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Barcelona’s goalkeeper Joan Garcia showed great reflexes, saving some possible goals.

English forward Rashford broke the deadlock in the 58th minute, heading one past Newcastle keeper Nick Pope from Jules Kounde's cross, which was also his first goal for Barcelona.

Rashford's inspirational night continued as he struck again nine minutes later when he unleashed an unstoppable strike that hit the crossbar on the top left corner before going into the net.

Newcastle United reduced the deficit in the 90th minute through Jacob Murphy in a quick counter; however, it was not enough to change the course of the match.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick, who signed Rashford from Manchester United on loan, said he knows the capability of the English forward, and he is happy that the striker is gaining confidence.

"I'm not surprised," Flick said.

"I see what he is capable of every day in training and he is such a talented player. He scored two remarkable goals today.

“A goal is a goal, I need to watch both goals again, but the second one was probably better. The important thing is that he's gaining confidence and that we help him to keep it going."