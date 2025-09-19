Pakistan extend winning streak at Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship

Pakistan will face the host nation, Maldives, in their third match tonight

By Faizan Lakhani
September 19, 2025
Pakistan player throws a ball during their Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship match against Sri Lanka 

MALDIVES: Pakistan continued its impressive start at the Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship with another victory, defeating Sri Lanka in the event’s second match.

The team secured the win with scores of 20-18 and 23-6. Asif Ali was named Man of the Match for his outstanding performance.

The national side began its campaign with a decisive 2-0 victory over archrival India on Thursday at the Kulhudhuffushi City Beach Handball Court.

Pakistan dominated from the outset, taking the first set 26-9 and sealing the second 34-12. Ahmed Hassan Baig’s stellar performance earned him the Man of the Match award in that fixture.

The championship, held from September 18 to 24, features six teams competing in a league format, with the top four advancing to the semifinals. Pakistan will face the host nation, Maldives, in their third match tonight.

The green shirts will then go head-to-head with South Africa and Bangladesh on Saturday.

Beyond the competition, a notable moment of sportsmanship was observed as players from both sides exchanged handshakes after the India-Pakistan match—a gesture highlighting goodwill despite recent tensions surrounding cricket ties between the two nations.

Faizan Lakhani
Faizan Lakhani is Deputy Editor (Sports) at Geo News.

