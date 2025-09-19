Malik explains why Sri Lanka produces better-groomed players than Pakistan

Shoaib Malik of Pakistan during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 26, 2021 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. - AFP

ABU DHABI: Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has shed light on the reasons why Sri Lanka’s cricketing structure is stronger than Pakistan’s, following the Islanders’ final group-stage clash against Afghanistan at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Speaking in an interview with a local sports platform, Malik pointed out the crucial role of Sri Lanka’s school, college, and club cricket in producing well-groomed players.

“Their school and college cricket is very strong, where actual players and young talent are groomed before moving to the next level. That system has always been there, which is why the players coming through are usually well-prepared. Their club cricket is also very strong,” Malik said.

He emphasised that when both school/college cricket and club cricket thrive in a country, players are nurtured from the grassroots level.

“Whenever these two elements exist in any country — strong school and college cricket alongside strong club cricket — player development happens naturally from the ground up,” he added.

The veteran all-rounder contrasted this with Pakistan’s declining domestic structure, lamenting the disappearance of organised school and college competitions.

“In our case, club cricket — and especially school and college cricket — has ended. Because of that, players here don’t learn at the school, college, or club level," he stated.

"They start learning only at the A-team stage. And if proper grooming doesn’t happen there, they end up learning only after making it to the Pakistan national team. That’s a huge disadvantage for us, whereas their advantage is that their school, college, and club systems are still intact,” he explained.

It is pertinent to mention that the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage has now been confirmed after Sri Lanka’s convincing six-wicket win over Afghanistan at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The result ended Afghanistan’s campaign and ensured Bangladesh’s progression.

In Group B, Sri Lanka finished unbeaten with three wins out of three, collecting six points and boasting a net run rate of 1.278. Bangladesh secured second place with four points despite a negative NRR of -0.270.

Group A fixtures are still ongoing, but India and Pakistan have already sealed their qualification. India will play their final group match against Oman on Friday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Super Four stage kicks off on Saturday in Dubai with Sri Lanka facing Bangladesh, followed by a high-voltage clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India on Sunday at the same venue.

Monday has been declared a rest day, before Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on September 23.

Despite having a better net run rate than Bangladesh, Afghanistan were knocked out after their defeat to Sri Lanka. Batting first, Afghanistan posted 169-8 in 20 overs.

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi provided late fireworks with a blistering 60 off just 22 deliveries, including three fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 272.72.

In reply, Sri Lanka chased down the target in 18.4 overs with four wickets to spare. Kusal Mendis anchored the innings with a composed 74 not out from 52 balls, featuring 10 boundaries.

He received valuable support from Kamindu Mendis (26 off 13) and Kusal Perera (28 off 20), guiding the side to a comfortable victory.