Dunith Wellalage’s Asia Cup participation in doubt after father’s death

Sri Lanka's all-rounder Dunith Wellalage pictured during a practice session ahead of the second ODI against New Zealand in Pallekele on November 16, 2024. – AFP

ABU DHABI: Sri Lanka all-rounder Dunith Wellalage’s participation in the ongoing ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 is in doubt after he rushed home on Thursday following the sudden death of his father, Suranga Wellalage.

The 22-year-old learned of his father’s passing only after Sri Lanka’s Group B win over Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, where they secured a six-wicket victory with eight balls remaining to qualify for the Super Four stage.

Soon after the match, Wellalage left the team camp to be with his family.

His absence could be a major blow for Sri Lanka, who are scheduled to play Bangladesh on September 20, Pakistan on September 23, and India on September 26 in the Super Four round.

The left-arm spinner was making his first appearance in this tournament and has already made a name in ODIs, including two five-wicket hauls against India — 5 for 27 in Colombo in August 2024 and 5 for 40 in the 2023 Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka, the defending champions, will now have to prepare for the Super Four without clarity on whether Wellalage will rejoin the squad.

Meanwhile, Thursday’s result eliminated Afghanistan despite their superior net run rate.

Mohammad Nabi top-scored with a blistering 60 off 22 balls as Afghanistan posted 169-8, but Sri Lanka chased down the target in 18.4 overs, led by Kusal Mendis’s unbeaten 74 off 52 balls.

The Super Four stage kicks off on Saturday in Dubai with Bangladesh taking on Sri Lanka, followed by the much-anticipated clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India on Sunday at the same venue.

Asia Cup 2025 – Super Four Schedule