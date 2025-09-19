Josh Inglis ruled out of New Zealand T20Is, replacement named

Josh Inglis of Australia celebrates victory during game two of the Men's T20 International series between Australia and Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground on November 16, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. - CA

PERTH: Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis has been ruled out of Australia’s three-match T20I tour of New Zealand after suffering a calf strain, with Alex Carey drafted in as his replacement.

Inglis complained of soreness in his right calf following a running session in Perth on Tuesday. Scans on Wednesday confirmed the injury, ruling him out of the series scheduled for October 1-4 at Mount Maunganui.

The 29-year-old becomes the fourth first-choice Australian player unavailable for the tour.

Captain Pat Cummins was withdrawn due to lumbar bone stress, Cameron Green stayed back for Sheffield Shield duties as part of his Ashes preparation, and Nathan Ellis opted out due to the impending birth of his first child.

This is Inglis’ second calf injury in the past nine months. He previously sustained a low-grade strain while fielding as a substitute during the Boxing Day Test against India, which sidelined him for the remainder of the BBL season ahead of his Test debut against Sri Lanka in January.

Despite the setback, he is expected to regain fitness in time for the ODI series against India starting October 19 in Perth.

The injury leaves selectors in a tight spot, as no reserve wicketkeeper was named in the initial 14-man squad for the New Zealand series.

Carey, who was set to feature for South Australia in the opening Sheffield Shield round, has now been called up and could have limited first-class preparation ahead of the Ashes and the ODI series.

His return to the T20I setup is notable given his modest record in the format. His last appearance came in Cairns against South Africa in August 2023, filling in when Inglis was unwell. It was his first T20I as a keeper since 2020.

Australia’s selectors have previously taken similar risks. During the five-match T20I series in the Caribbean earlier this year, no backup wicketkeeper was picked.

Jake Fraser-McGurk was later added as a reserve after fast bowler Spencer Johnson’s injury, despite having no professional experience as a keeper.

Finding a like-for-like replacement for Inglis is challenging given his recent impact with the bat. He has scored two centuries at No.3 and is considered a crucial link between openers Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head, and the power hitters in the middle order.

For the New Zealand series, Carey is likely to slot in at No.7, behind the firepower of Tim David, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Owen. Matt Short also returns from injury and could reclaim the No.3 spot, while Marcus Stoinis makes a comeback as an allrounder.

Australia’s selectors face longer-term concerns ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup, with ICC squad rules limiting teams to 15 players and replacements only permitted for full-tournament injuries. Inglis’ recurring calf and back issues could complicate planning.

Speaking recently about his fitness, the 30-year-old admitted that while the problem hasn’t sidelined him completely, it continues to be a frustrating obstacle that requires constant management.

"It's an ongoing thing," Inglis said. "It's sort of been around for a couple years now. For me, it's been really frustrating. It's not been something that's really kept me out of the game. It's just something I've got to manage. So at the minute, I'm not really able to bat as much as I'd like, so I'm not able to spend the time in the nets to be able to work on new things.

"It's really just been about preparing for the next game and getting enough in to feel good going into the game, but not overdoing it. I've been doing a lot of rehab stuff with the physios just on different areas, my hips, that sort of thing, just to try strengthen up there and take some load off my lower back.

"I don't really get it keeping. I think it's just in that batting position and then light rotation. And once it's flared up, doing everything is pretty uncomfortable."

Australia T20I squad vs New Zealand

Mitchell Marsh (capt), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.