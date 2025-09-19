Arshad Nadeem reveals reason behind World Athletics Championships setback

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in action during the men's Javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships 2025 at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo on September 18, 2025. — Reuters

TOKYO: Pakistan’s Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem rued hindrance in his preparations due to injury behind him falling short in the Javelin Throw final at the ongoing World Athletics Championship 2025 here on Thursday.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Nadeem issued a heartfelt message to his fans and thanked them for their ‘unwavering support’. He expressed his disappointment over failing to clinch a medal but was proud to represent Pakistan at the global stage.

“Dear Pakistanis, I want to thank each and every one of you for your unwavering support and love throughout the World Athletics Championships. Although I couldn't achieve the result I had hoped for in the final, I am proud to have represented our nation on the biggest stage,” Nadeem wrote in a post.

“I know I let you all down, but I promise to come back stronger and work even harder to make you proud. To be honest, I've been dealing with an injury since July 4th, which affected my preparation and fitness level. Despite this challenge, I gave it my all, and I appreciate the experience,” he added.

Nadeem concluded his message by pledging to “keep pushing” for Pakistan, promising to return better prepared for future competitions.

Pakistan’s medal hopes had ended earlier in the day when Arshad Nadeem failed to qualify for the top eight in the men’s javelin final.



He opened with a throw of 82.73 metres, followed by a foul in his second attempt. His third throw measured 82.75m, and his fourth was again ruled a foul, leaving him outside the cut needed for three additional attempts.

There was no fairytale return for India’s defending Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, who finished eighth with a best of 84.03m — well below his season-leading 90.23m.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott emerged as world champion with a throw of 88.16m, his first global title since his Olympic triumph in 2012.

Grenada’s Anderson Peters claimed silver with 87.38m, while American Curtis Thompson took bronze with an 86.67m effort, securing the United States’ first men’s javelin medal since 2007.

India’s Sachin Yadav impressed with a personal best of 86.27m to finish fourth, ahead of Germany’s Julian Weber, who underperformed with a best of 86.11m despite holding the world lead earlier this season.

Kenya’s 2015 world champion Julius Yego was forced to withdraw after injuring his ankle on his third attempt.