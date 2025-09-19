Dunith Wellalage's father passes away during Asia Cup 2025 match

Dunith Wellalage of Sri Lanka celebrates after taking the wicket of Ben Dwarshuis of Australia during the ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia at R. Premadasa Stadium on February 14, 2025 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - AFP

ABU DHABI: Sri Lanka’s young spinner Dunith Wellalage received heartbreaking news on Thursday following his side’s Asia Cup 2025 group-stage clash against Afghanistan.

His father, Suranga Wellalage, passed away after suffering a heart attack while Dunith was representing Sri Lanka at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The tragic development came shortly after Sri Lanka’s six-wicket win over Afghanistan, which sealed their place in the Super Four stage of the tournament.

Former cricketer and broadcaster Russell Arnold confirmed the news live on air, while Sri Lankan media reported that Dunith was informed of his father’s passing moments after the team’s successful chase of 170.

A video circulating on social media shows Sri Lanka’s team manager, accompanied by head coach Sanath Jayasuriya, breaking the news to the 21-year-old shortly after the match.

The moment when Sri Lanka’s coach Sanath Jayasuriya and Team manager informed Dunith Wellallage about the demise of his father right after the match. Dunith’s father passed away due to a sudden heart attack. He was 54.🥲

video credits- Dhanushka pic.twitter.com/P01nFFWlVW — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) September 18, 2025





Arnold paid tribute to Suranga Wellalage, recalling his contributions to Sri Lanka’s schools cricket circuit.

“Dunith Wellalage’s father, Suranga, passed away just a while ago. He also played cricket — captaining Prince of Wales College when I led St Peter’s College,” Arnold said on Sony Sports Network.

“Very sad news. Our condolences are with the family. The celebrations will certainly be muted, but hopefully this moment brings the team closer together heading into the Super Four.”

Despite the emotional backdrop, Sri Lanka delivered a strong performance on the field. Chasing 170, Kusal Mendis anchored the innings with an unbeaten 74, supported by Kamindu Mendis’s brisk 28, as Sri Lanka reached the target in the 19th over.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, struggled to build momentum with the bat, slipping to 120 for seven by the 18th over.

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi staged a late onslaught, hammering five sixes in the final over bowled by Wellalage, smashing 32 runs off it — the second-most conceded by a Sri Lankan bowler in T20Is, after Akila Dananjaya’s 36 against Kieron Pollard in 2021.

With the win, defending Asia Cup T20 champions Sri Lanka advanced to the Super Four stage, where they will face India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The Super Four stage kicks off on Saturday in Dubai with Bangladesh taking on Sri Lanka, followed by the much-anticipated clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India on Sunday at the same venue.