‘Was not expecting,’ says Rashid on Afghanistan’s early Asia Cup 2025 exit

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan plays a shot during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against Sri Lanka at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 18, 2025. — ACC

ABU DHABI: Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan expressed disappointment over his team’s group-stage exit from the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 following a six-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Afghanistan, known for their spin prowess in world cricket, failed to defend a 170-run target against the defending champions, who made the light work of the pursuit and eventually knocked the winning runs for the loss of just four wickets and eight balls to spare.

Reflecting on his team’s performance in the must-win clash, Rashid highlighted their strong finish with the bat, courtesy of Mohammad Nabi’s swashbuckling half-century and five sixes in the final over against Dunith Wellalage, but rued their inability to bowl up to their potential.

The Afghanistan captain noted the pitch was not a ‘typical spinning’ track, and thus it was possible to chase down a total around 180 by playing sensible shots.

“The way we finished off the innings was so special. We knew one over was there of the spinner and if one proper batter was there, we had maximum chance of (getting a big over),” said Rashid.

“We did not bowl as well as we should have and that is why we did not win. It is pretty hard on a track like that. It is not a typical spinning wicket. Different to Dubai. But still, if you play good cricketing shots, it is possible to chase 170-180,” he added.

Rashid also rued their defeat against Bangladesh, during which they failed to chase down 155, before emphasising the need to move forward and not repeat the mistakes.

While citing Afghanistan’s semi-final qualification in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, Rashid shared he expected ‘more’ from his team instead of an early exit.

“We had a great chance in the last game, we did not chase 150. That is what happens in T20 cricket. But we have to move forward and not repeat the mistakes,” Rashid continued.

“Last three years, we have played a lot of ICC events and Asia Cups. We had great preparation for each, but I was expecting a lot more from the boys. Was not expecting to be eliminated. We had a semi-final at the last T20 World Cup and the expectation was to be at least in the next round.

“We will think about it, analyse and come back stronger.”

It is pertinent to mention that Afghanistan’s solitary victory in the Asia Cup 2025 came against Hong Kong in the curtain raiser.