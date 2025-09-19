Handshake spirit shines as Pakistan thrash India in Commonwealth Beach Handball

Pakistan and Indian players shake hands after their Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship match at the Kulhudhuffushi City Beach Handball Court in Maldives on September 18, 2025. - File

LAHORE: Pakistan kicked off their campaign at the Commonwealth Beach Handball Championship with a decisive 2-0 victory over archrival India on Thursday at the Kulhudhuffushi City Beach Handball Court.

Pakistan asserted dominance right from the start, taking the first set 26-9 before extending their lead with a 34-12 win in the second.

Ahmed Hassan Baig delivered a stellar performance and was named Man of the Match for his crucial contribution.

The championship, being played from September 18 to 24, features six teams competing in a league format, with the top four advancing to the semifinals. Pakistan will face the Maldives and Sri Lanka in their next fixtures on Friday.

In a moment that stood out beyond the competition, players from both sides exchanged handshakes after the match—a notable gesture of sportsmanship that contrasted the recent tensions surrounding cricket ties between the two nations.

During the India-Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup 2025, tensions flared when both captains, Salman Ali Agha and Suryakumar Yadav, avoided each other at the toss and refrained from shaking hands.

The situation repeated itself at the end of the match when Suryakumar struck the winning runs and led India to victory.

After the match, Indian skipper and teammate Shivam Dube headed straight to the dressing room without greeting the Pakistani players.

While the Pakistan squad waited on the field for the traditional post-match gesture, the Indian players instead closed their dressing room door, leaving the gesture unreciprocated.

This act sparked controversy, prompting Pakistan’s team manager Naveed Akram Cheema to protest, not only against India’s conduct but also against match referee Andy Pycroft, who was seen as mishandling the situation.

The matter escalated off the field, with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi officially lodging a complaint, seeking Pycroft’s removal from officiating in Pakistan’s Asia Cup matches.

Although Pycroft was not removed, he later apologised to Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and the team management after a delay of over an hour in the UAE clash.

Following the controversy, Pakistan went on to defeat the UAE in their following match, sealing qualification for the Super Four stage alongside India.

The arch-rivals are now set to meet again this Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in another highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 encounter.