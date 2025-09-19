Asia Cup 2025: Super Four match-ups confirmed after Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan

India and Pakistan players line up for the national anthems ahead of their ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 14, 2025. – ACC

ABU DHABI: The Super Four stage of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 has been finalised after Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by six wickets at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, a result that ended Afghanistan’s campaign and confirmed Bangladesh’s qualification.

Group B fixtures concluded with Sri Lanka remaining unbeaten, winning all three matches to finish at the top with six points and a net run rate of 1.278. Bangladesh secured second place with two wins, collecting four points despite a negative net run rate of -0.270.

Meanwhile, Group A fixtures are yet to be completed, though India and Pakistan have already sealed qualification. India will play their final group-stage match against Oman on Friday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Super Four stage begins on Saturday in Dubai, where Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka. On Sunday, arch-rivals Pakistan and India will clash once again at the same venue.

Monday has been designated a rest day, before Pakistan meet Sri Lanka at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23.

Despite holding a superior net run rate compared to Bangladesh, Afghanistan were knocked out following their defeat to Sri Lanka after posting 169-8 in 20 overs.

Mohammad Nabi provided late fireworks with a blistering 60 off 22 balls, striking three fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 272.72.

In response, Sri Lanka chased down the 170-run target in 18.4 overs with four wickets to spare. Kusal Mendis anchored the innings with an unbeaten 74 off 52 balls, laced with 10 boundaries.

He was well supported by Kamindu Mendis, who added 26 off 13, and Kusal Perera, who scored 28 off 20.

Asia Cup 2025 – Super Four Schedule