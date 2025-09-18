Terence Crawford announces his final stance on retirement

Terence Crawford with his belts following his undisputed super middleweight title fight against Canelo Alvarez (not pictured) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on September 13, 2025. — AFP

Terence Crawford has announced his final stance on retirement after Canelo Alvarez's victory.

Crawford made history by beating Alvarez by a unanimous decision in Las Vegas to become the undisputed super middleweight champion of the world.

The unbeaten 37-year-old Crawford handed a defeat to the Mexican star boxer in front of over 70,000 fiercely pro-Alvarez crowd at Allegiant Stadium after moving two weight classes up.

The judges scored it 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113 in favour of Crawford, who is undefeated with 42-0 with 31 knockouts.

Crawford has become the first male fighter in boxing’s long history to win an undisputed title in three weight classes, having already done so at super-lightweight and welterweight.

After the bout, fans started speculating about Crawford’s future, and the American himself also did not rule out the possibility of retirement.

However, Terence Crawford’s trainer Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre revealed that the Omaha native has told him he does indeed plan to fight again.

“Of course [he wants to fight again],” McIntyre said.

“I’d like to see him get some rest, spend some time with his family. Holidays are coming up, maybe do a little travelling, then get back in the gym and assess where he’s at after that.

“He’s a damn good fighter, I love working with him, if he says let’s go two, three more times, let’s go two, three more times.”

While fans and promoters are pushing for an immediate rematch. Crawford has kept his plans deliberately vague; recently, he said that he needs time to rest and consult his team.

“I don’t know, we shall see,” Crawford said.

“I don’t know, you know, right now I’m talking with my team.

“And you know, I’m only two days fresh from off of a fight. I’m just gonna go home and relax, I got a birthday in two weeks and I’m just gonna enjoy my victory for now.”