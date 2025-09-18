Michael Bisping backs Dana White’s stance on Jon Jones

CEO of the UFC Dana White (right), and Jon Jones. — Instagram/Reuters

Michael Bisping has backed Dana White’s stance on Jon Jones, saying, 'you can't blame the man.'

Recently, UFC CEO White revealed that Jones has apologised to him for holding up the UFC’s heavyweight division, but that has not changed his mind.

After US President Donald Trump announced White House event, it did not take long for Jones, who is retired, to express interest. He took to X and hinted at his comeback.

Jones recently again said he is training for the UFC White House card and is not retired despite the promotion boss White shutting down his chances at the event, which is part of the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

Meanwhile, a former English Mixed Martial Artist, Bisping, said he agrees with Dana White on Jon Jones' stand.

He added you can’t blame Dana because he promoted Jones, but in the end, he refused to fight Tom Aspinall and flew to Thailand.

“I don’t blame him,” Bisping said of White.

“You can’t blame the man. What did he do? He promoted him. He stuck to his guns. ‘This is the pound-for-pound No. 1.’ They even put that video package out. They gave him the $30 million apparently (to fight Aspinall). I don’t know if that’s true, but apparently that’s the number that’s floating around.

“And then in the end, he decides to double barrel (middle fingers), go off to Thailand, live his best life, mess everyone around, have Tom Aspinall waiting on the sidelines for bloody God knows how long. Then when a big opportunity like UFC White House comes along, he’s like, ‘Oh oh oh, hold on, hold on, let’s not be too hasty, I want a piece of that.’'”

For a long time, Jones was the centre of attention among fans and the UFC for his fight with former interim champion Aspinall.

Jones and UFC were under immense pressure after continuous stress from fans, as the American was not accepting the challenge of a unification bout from Aspinall.

However, on June 21, following a fight night event in Azerbaijan, UFC CEO White announced that Jones has officially retired and Aspinall is the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, which ended the American’s era.