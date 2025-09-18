Kuldeep Yadav applauds Shaheen’s batting brilliance in Asia Cup 2025

This collage of pictures shows Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and India's Kuldeep Yadav in action during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14, 2025. — AFP

DUBAI: India’s left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav acknowledged Shaheen Shah Afridi’s purple patch with the bat during the ongoing ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025, stating that the Pakistan pacer was ‘playing really well’.

Kuldeep, while addressing the pre-match press conference on the eve of India’s last group-stage fixture against Oman here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, was asked to share his process of reading the opposition bowlers.

The 30-year-old, in response, refrained from giving the insight and instead mentioned in-form batters and specifically praised Pakistan’s Afridi.

“When you are bowling, you try to read the opposition batters. There are some good batters who play well,” Kuldeep told reporters.

“Shaheen Afridi is playing really well. In the last two matches, he has played many attacking shots.

“Cricket is a game where even when you make mistakes, you learn. No game is perfect for you, and it is not a failure for you at the same time. From every game you improve and learn how to get better.”

For the unversed, Shaheen is enjoying a dream Asia Cup 2025 campaign with the bat as he played handy knocks against India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In the blockbuster, the left-handed batter walked into the middle when Pakistan were reeling at 83/7 in 16.1 overs and launched a counterattack with belligerent hitting.

He smashed four sixes on his way to an unbeaten 33 off 16 deliveries, studded with four sixes.

Shaheen was equally impressive with the bat against UAE as he played an unbeaten 29-run knock from just 14 deliveries with the help of three fours and two sixes and helped Pakistan to amass a defendable total in the must-win match.