Dunith Wellalage bags unwanted record with 32-run over against Afghanistan

Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage celebrates taking a wicket during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against Afghanistan at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 18, 2025. — ACC

ABU DHABI: Sri Lanka’s right-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage registered an unwanted record with a 32-run over against Afghanistan in the high-stakes ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 match here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Wellalage, who had decent bowling figures of 1/17 in his three overs, was entrusted by captain Charith Asalanka to bowl the final over with Afghanistan struggling at 137/8.

But experienced all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, unbeaten on 29 from 15 deliveries, turned the game on its head with belligerent hitting as he smashed Wellalage for five sixes.

Wellalage’s 32-run over against Afghanistan was the second-most expensive over by a Sri Lankan in T20Is, only behind Akila Dananjaya, who conceded 36 runs against West Indies in 2021, courtesy of legendary all-rounder Kieron Pollard’s six consecutive sixes.

Most expensive overs by Sri Lanka in T20Is

Akila Dananjaya – 36 runs against West Indies in 2021 Dunith Wellalage – 32 runs against Afghanistan in 2025 Wanindu Hasaranga – 26 runs against India in 2023

Nabi’s final-over blitz lifted Afghanistan to a formidable total of 169/8 in the must-win Group B match of the Asia Cup 2025.

As a result, Afghanistan registered the third-highest total for a full-member side after losing the first six wickets for under 80 in a men’s T20I, only behind Australia’s 178 all out against South Africa in Darwin last month and West Indies’ 170/8 against England in Barbados in 2022.

On the other hand, right-arm pacer Nuwan Thushara became just the third Sri Lankan bowler to register a four-wicket haul in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup, joining legendary Lasith Malinga and Pramod Madushan.