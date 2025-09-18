Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Nabi equals Azmatullah Omarzai’s record in Sri Lanka clash

Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan plays a shot during the match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong,China at Zayed Cricket Stadium on September 9, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. - ECB

ABU DHABI: Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi on Thursday equalled teammate Azmatullah Omarzai’s record during their ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 clash against Sri Lanka at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Batting first, Afghanistan posted 169-8 in 20 overs, thanks to a late cameo by Nabi, who smashed 60 off just 22 deliveries. His innings included three boundaries and six towering sixes, at a strike rate of 272.72.

The former captain hit five sixes in the final over off Dunith Wellalage’s bowling to equal Omarzai’s record as the joint-fastest Afghan batter to score a T20I fifty.

The young all-rounder had earlier set this record in the ongoing tournament against Hong Kong.

Fastest T20I fifties for Afghanistan (by balls faced):

20 – Azmatullah Omarzai vs HK, Abu Dhabi, 2025

20 – Mohammad Nabi vs SL, Abu Dhabi, 2025

21 – Mohammad Nabi vs IRE, Greater Noida, 2017

21 – Gulbadin Naib vs IND, Bengaluru, 2024

Additionally, the 40-year-old also became the joint fastest to reach a half-century in T20 Asia Cup history, again matching his teammate’s record.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav previously held the record with a 22-ball fifty against Hong Kong in 2022.

Fastest T20 Asia Cup fifties: