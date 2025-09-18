Jose Mourinho returns to Benfica after 25 years

New Benfica coach Jose Mourinho and president Rui Costa pose with a shirt during the press conference at Benfica Campus in Seixal on September 18, 2025. — Reuters

LISBON: Jose Mourinho has returned to Portugal as he joined Benfica on Thursday, marking the coach's return to the Lisbon giants 25 years after he left them.

The 62-year-old has signed a contract until the 2026-27 season following his exit from Turkey's Fenerbahce last month.

Mourinho reflected on his signing, saying I will put Benfica first, it is a huge responsibility, and I want to win competitions.

"My promise is I will live for Benfica, live for my mission," Mourinho told reporters.

"I'm the coach of one of the biggest clubs in the world... I'm not important, Benfica is important, Benfica fans are important. I'm here to serve.

"I feel a huge responsibility, but I feel more alive than ever. I want to win competitions... My desire is to fulfill my two-year contract successfully."

Fenerbahce have parted ways with Mourinho, ending their partnership prematurely after the team’s elimination from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Benfica.

However, now with Benfica, the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United manager will get another chance to conquer the tournament he won with Portugal's Porto in 2003-04 and Inter Milan in 2009-10.

Mourinho was approached by Benfica after they sacked Bruno Lage following their shock 3-2 home defeat to Qarabag in their Champions League group stage opener on Tuesday.

Mourinho will face Chelsea in the group stage of the Champions League, with Benfica visiting the Blues on September 30 before welcoming Real Madrid in their final group game on January 28.

It is pertinent to mention that both parties reserve the right to cancel the deal up to 10 days after the 2025-26 season’s last game, Benfica said in a filing to the stock market regulator.