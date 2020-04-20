Regret over not ousting Babar Azam in PSL 2020: Shaheen Afridi

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has expressed regret over not being able to dismiss classy batsman Babar Azam even once during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 even once.

Afridi, who played for Lahore Qalandars, spoke to media and said that it was his "wish" to dismiss the star batsman but was unable to do so in the tournament.

"Despite dismissing many major players in the PSL I could not get Babar. He did not give me any opportunity but it is one of my wishes to take his wicket," he said.

Meanwhile, when asked of his favourite bowlers, the lanky pacer named Wasim Akram and Australia’s Mitchell Starc.

“I try to learn a few good things from the two and in particular want to learn Starc’s way to swing.”

Furthermore, the 20-year-old praised his side for the support he was given during a period of the injury, adding that he learned many things from his teammates.

"I still played for them despite the injury and they supported me a lot. I got to learn a lot from foreign players such as Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk and Samit Patel," he said.

