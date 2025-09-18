Sri Lanka knock out Afghanistan to reach Super Four alongside Bangladesh

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis (left) celebrates scoring a half-century during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against Afghanistan at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 18, 2025. — ACC

ABU DHABI: Nuwan Thushara’s four-wicket haul, followed by Kusal Mendis’s unbeaten half-century, led Sri Lanka to a six-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the high-stakes Group B match of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Set to chase 170, Sri Lanka needed 101 to book their spot in the Super Four, which they comfortably amassed on the fourth delivery of the 13th over.

The defending champions eventually chased down the daunting target for the loss of four wickets and eight balls to spare, which propelled Bangladesh into the next stage as Afghanistan’s defeat meant the Tigers finished second in Group B standings.

Leading the way for Sri Lanka was opening batter Kusal Mendis, who carried his bat all the way through and returned unbeaten after top-scoring with 74 off 52 deliveries, studded with 10 fours.

He was amply supported by Kusal Perera and Kamindu Mendis, who scored 28 and an unbeaten 26 respectively.

For Afghanistan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai and Mujeeb Ur Rahman could pick up a wicket apiece.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan’s decision to bat first eventually proved beneficial as his team’s batting unit yielded 169/8 in their allotted 20 overs despite Nuwan Thushara’s four-wicket haul.

Afghanistan, however, got off to a brief flying start to their innings as their opening pair of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (14) and Sediqullah Atal took the total to 26/0 in two overs before Thushara dismissed the former and all-rounder Karim Janat (one) in the next over.

The right-arm pacer struck again in his next over to get rid of Atal (18), reducing Afghanistan to 40/3 in 4.5 overs.

Following the early stutter, Ibrahim Zadran attempted to launch recovery but lacked support from the other end as Darwish Rasooli (nine) and Azmatullah Omarzai (six) perished after making meagre contributions.

The right-handed batter eventually walked back in the 13th over after scoring a scratchy 24 off 27 deliveries, featuring only one boundary.

His dismissal had reduced Afghanistan to 79/6 before the experienced all-round duo of Rashid and Nabi lifted the total.

Rashid and Nabi shared a crucial 35-run partnership for the seventh wicket, which culminated with the former’s dismissal on the first delivery of the 18th over. The Afghanistan captain scored 24 off 23 deliveries with the help of two fours and a six.

Nabi, on the other hand, stood his ground firm until the final delivery of the innings and top-scored with a swashbuckling 60 off 22 deliveries, studded with two fours and six sixes, out of which five came in the last over, bowled by Dunith Wellalage.

Thushara was the standout bowler for Sri Lanka, taking four wickets for just 18 runs in his four overs, while Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera and Wellalage made one scalp apiece.