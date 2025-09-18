Hanif Mohammad Trophy: Karachi Blues inflict innings victory over Larkana

Karachi Blues' Rameez Aziz poses for a picture after the second day of their fourth-round Hanif Mohammad Trophy match against Larkana at the SBP Sports Complex in Karachi on September 17, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Home side registered an innings and 134-run victory over Larkana on the third day of the fourth-round Hanif Mohammad Trophy match here at the SBP Sports Complex on Thursday.

Larkana resumed their second innings from 25/3 with a 229-run deficit and could add 95 more to their overnight score, ultimately getting bowled out for 120 in 35.1 overs.

All-rounder Mushtaq offered notable resistance with a 28-ball 39 and remained the top-scorer.

Test pacer Mir Hamza was the standout bowler for Karachi Blues, registering a four-wicket haul for just 18 runs in 9.1 overs. He was supported by Mohammad Hamza, who picked up three wickets, while Saqib Khan bagged two.

In the Group A match, played at the Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur, Sajjad Khan’s five-wicket haul in the second innings led Lahore Blues to a massive 257-run victory over Karachi Whites.

Lahore Blues resumed their second innings from 205/3 with a 408-run lead in their favour and could add 52 more to their overnight score for the loss of the remaining seven wickets to finish at 257 all out in 74.3 overs.

Chasing a daunting 461-run target, Karachi Whites’ batting unit unfolded on a meagre 203 and thus succumbed to a humbling defeat in the fourth round of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy.

All-rounder Shah Raza Naqvi remained the top-scorer with a 43-ball 44, while Mohammad Taha (33) and Mohammad Raza (32) were the other notable run-getters.

For Lahore Blues, Sajjad returned magnificent bowling figures of 5/56 in his 19 overs, while Qasim Akram and Aamir Jamal chipped in with two scalps each.

In another Group A fixture, played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, Faisalabad registered an innings and 92-run victory over Quetta.

Earlier in the day, Faisalabad resumed their response to Quetta’s 187 all out from 371/7 and stretched their lead to 229 runs as they were bowled out for 416 in 93.1 overs.

Number nine batter Shehzad Gul added valuable runs for Faisalabad on the penultimate day with a 62-ball 33, while middle-order batter Abdul Samad remained the top-scorer with his 127-run knock on the second day.

For Quetta, Mohammad Ibrahim Snr and Khalil Ahmed took three wickets each, followed by Najeebullah Achakzai with two, while Salahuddin and Shahbaz Khan made one scalp apiece.

Trailing by 229 runs to avoid an innings defeat, Quetta’s batting unit could yield 137 before being swept away by Asad Raza-led Faisalabad bowling attack in 33.3 overs.

Middle-order batter Nadeem Ahmed offered some resistance with a 30-ball 31, comprising six fours.

Asad led the bowling charge for Faisalabad with 4/30 in his six overs, while Shehzad, Mudasar Zunair and Ahmed Safi Abdullah bagged two wickets each.

At the conclusion of the third day of the Group B match at the UBL Sports Complex, Multan were 16/0 while chasing a 214-run target against FATA.

Earlier in the day, Multan resumed their first innings from 160/3, trailing by 124 runs and could reduce the deficit to 53 as they were bowled out for 231 despite opening batter Zain Abbas’s half-century.

Abbas, who resumed his innings from an overnight score of 89, remained the top-scorer with 98 off 161 deliveries, laced with 10 fours and two sixes.

Middle-order batters Imran Rafiq (35) and Muhammad Shahzad (32) were the other notable run-getters.

Skipper Asif Afridi led the bowling charge for FATA in the first innings with a five-wicket haul, followed by Shahid Aziz with four scalps.

With a handy 53-run lead in their favour, FATA’s batting unit faltered as it could accumulate a meagre 160 before getting bowled out in 57.2 overs.

Middle-order batter Mohammad Wasim Khan remained the top-scorer with a 100-ball 43, followed by opening batter Mohammad Usman, who made 32.

Faisal Akram was the pick of the bowlers for Multan in the second innings with four wickets, while Mohammad Shan and Ali Usman contributed with three strikes each.

Opening batters Zain Abbas and Imam-ul-Haq, unbeaten on four and eight, respectively, will resume Multan’s pursuit on the final day.

At the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, Dera Murad Jamali were trailing Rawalpindi by 87 runs with five wickets in hand to avoid an innings defeat in their fourth-round Group B match.

At the stumps on the penultimate day, Dera Murad Jamali were 170/5 in their second innings with top-scorer Dawood Khan and Mohammad Shahid unbeaten on 69 and two respectively.

Earlier, top-order batters Nasir Khan and Aqib Junaid made notable contributions to Dera Murad Jamali’s total with 38 and 37, respectively.

At the start of the third day, Rawalpindi resumed their first innings from 242/4 and stretched their lead to 257 as they finished at 377 all out in 93.3 overs, courtesy of Aqib Shah’s century.

Aqib scored 104 off 192 deliveries, studded with 11 boundaries, while opening batter Abdul Faseeh remained the top-scorer with a monumental 161 off 227 deliveries with the help of 17 fours and three sixes.

For Dera Murad Jamali, captain Fahad Hussain and Mohammad Shahid claimed three wickets each, followed by Saleem Mal with two, while Qutabuddin struck once.

At the conclusion of the third day of the remaining Group B match at the Abbasia Sports Complex in Rahim Yar Khan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) were trailing Hyderabad by 47 runs with 10 wickets in hand.

At the stumps on the penultimate day, AJK had reached 76/0, with skipper Hasan Raza and fellow opener Hasnain Nadeem unbeaten on 47 and 28 respectively.

Earlier in the day, Hyderabad resumed their response to AJK’s 359 all out and eventually secured a massive 123-run lead as they finished at 489 all out, courtesy of Daniyal Hussain Rajput’s unbeaten century.

Daniyal remained the top-scorer with 136 not out from 172 deliveries, studded with 18 fours and a six, while Noman Khan (40) and Jawad Ali (47) made handy contributions.

For AJK, skipper Hasan and Zaman Khan picked up three wickets each, while Aqib Liaqat bagged two.