Mushfiqur Rahim on verge of historic Test milestone against Ireland

Mushfiqur Rahim of Bangladesh celebrates his century during day one the First Test match in the series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Galle International Stadium on June 17, 2025 in Galle, Sri Lanka. - AFP

DHAKA: Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim is on the verge of making history as he is likely to play his 100th Test when Bangladesh take on Ireland in the second and final Test of the two-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, starting November 19.

The development comes after Cricket Ireland confirmed their participation in both Tests, having earlier considered replacing the second Test with an ODI series. The opening Test of the series will be staged in Sylhet from November 11.

Mushfiqur, who has featured in 98 Tests so far, will become the first Bangladeshi cricketer to reach the 100-Test landmark.

He made his debut as an 18-year-old at Lord’s in 2005, becoming the second-youngest player to play a Test at the historic venue after India’s Sachin Tendulkar.

The 37-year-old remains Bangladesh’s most prolific batter in the format with over 6,000 Test runs to his name. His unbeaten 219 against Zimbabwe in 2020 stands as the highest individual score by a Bangladeshi in Tests.

Following the two Tests against Ireland, Bangladesh will host three T20Is—on November 27 and 29 in Chattogram, before the final match in Dhaka on December 2.

Meanwhile, Cricket West Indies announced on Wednesday that the Caribbean side will tour Bangladesh in October for six white-ball matches.

The tour will include three ODIs on October 18, 20, and 23, followed by three T20Is on October 27, 30, and November 1.

As per the ICC’s Future Tours Programme, Bangladesh will have a free window in December-January, during which the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is expected to take place, leading up to the T20 World Cup in February.

Bangladesh’s 2025–26 home season will also feature a full series against Pakistan, comprising two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is in March–April.