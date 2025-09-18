WATCH: Pakistan team manager inquires after health of umpire Palliyaguruge

Pakistan men's cricket team's Naveed Akram Cheema (left) visits Sri Lanka-based umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge at a hospital in Dubai on September 18, 2025. — PCB

DUBAI: Pakistan men’s cricket team’s manager Naveed Akram Cheema paid a visit to Sri Lanka-based umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge at a hospital here on Thursday to inquire after his health.

In a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Naveed was seen presenting bouquets to Palliyaguruge on Chairman Mohsin Naqvi's behalf, who was nursing an intravenous cannula in his right hand.



For the unversed, Palliyaguruge was forced to leave the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 match between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to a head injury.

The incident occurred on the penultimate delivery of the sixth over of UAE’s innings when one of the Pakistan fielders lobbed the ball back to the bowler Saim Ayub, but it hit one of the on-field umpires, Palliyaguruge.

Expecting the ball to come towards him, Palliyaguruge had covered the back of his head with his right hand, but the ball hit him on his left ear.

He looked in visible discomfort afterwards and eventually walked off the field after being attended by the physio.

As a result, reserve umpire Gazi Sohel replaced Palliyaguruge and performed on-field duties for the remainder of the aforementioned fixture.

Palliyaguruge, who played 124 first-class matches in Sri Lanka’s domestic circuit from 1989 to 2008, made his umpiring debut during the Tigers’ home white-ball series in August 2011.

He has thus far officiated 233 international matches in men’s cricket, besides 30 white-ball women’s international fixtures.