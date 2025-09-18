Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2025, SL vs AFG today Match 11

ABU DHABI: The 11th match of the ongoing ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 will be played between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan faced each other eight times in the shorter format with the defending champions leading the head-to-head record with five wins followed by Afghan team with three.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara.



Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad and Fazalhaq Farooqi.