Harry Kane scores twice to lead Bayern Munich past Chelsea in Champions League opener

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League match at Allianz Arena in Munich on September 17, 2025. — Reuters

MUNICH: Forward Harry Kane scored twice as German champions Bayern Munich defeated Chelsea 3-1 in their Champions League opener on Wednesday.

An own goal from Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah put the hosts ahead in the 20th minute.

Kane then doubled the advantage when he scored a goal on a penalty in the 27th minute.

Chelsea rallied through Cole Palmer two minutes later, when he pulled one back with the help of Malo Gusto to make it 2-1.

Kane put the final nail in the coffin in the 63rd minute when he scored his second of the match with a clinical low finish.

"Amazing result, top performance against a really good side," Kane said.

"We went 2-0 up and it was disappointing to concede straight after the second goal.

"We stayed calm and did very well in the second half. We made it difficult for them to press. Then they got tired and the spaces started opening up. It was a tough, physical game. We're delighted with the result."

Meanwhile, reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain picked up where they left off, dominating Atalanta 4-0 at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

Marquinhos scored inside three minutes to put PSG ahead. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nuno Mendes, and substitute Goncalo Ramos followed it up with goals to help their side make a triumphant start in the Champions League.